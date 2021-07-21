Interpublic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $263.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The marketing and advertising company posted revenue of $2.51 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.27 billion.

Interpublic shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 15%. The stock has risen 79% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPG

The Associated Press