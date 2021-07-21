Loading articles...

1 person killed, 3 injured in 2-vehicle crash at Hwy. 27 and Eglinton

Last Updated Jul 21, 2021 at 8:53 pm EDT

One person has died and three people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash at Highway 27 and Eglinton Avenue.

Toronto police were called to the area just after 7:30 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and two other were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 27 is now closed as police investigate.

More to come

