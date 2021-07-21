City starts evicting homeless living at Lamport Stadium Park encampment

For the second day in a row, City of Toronto workers are enforcing trespass notices at a homeless encampment — this time, at Lamport Stadium Park.

On Wednesday, City crews along with Toronto police and security staff will be evicting those who are living at the encampment located on King Street east of Dufferin Street.

The trespass notices were issued on June 12.

The City said there are more than 30 structures at the park and up to 17 homeless people living there are being offered safe, indoor space with access to meals, showers, physical and mental health supports and a housing worker.

Park residents were allowed to take two bags of belongings with them. All other belongings were to be collected and stored for up to 30 days, to be picked up at a later date.

“The Toronto Police Service will be present today to ensure the safety of encampment occupants, City workers and the public,” the City said in release.

Emergency crews have responded to 283 service calls to Lamport Stadium Park so far this year.

Back in May, a violent confrontation erupted as the City dismantled another homeless encampment at the stadium. Three police officers suffered minor injuries and one man was charged with assaulting an officer.

Encampments have popped up throughout the pandemic as more shelter-users take to the streets instead, citing safety concerns and COVID outbreaks in shelters.

“The City remains focused on providing a human services response to encampments and peaceful, voluntary referrals for people sleeping outdoors to safer, indoor accommodation,” the City said.

Police said nine people were arrested on Tuesday as the City moved in to evict those living at a homeless encampment at Alexandra Park in the area of Dundas and Bathurst streets.

In June, three people were charged after confrontations between police and protesters as City crews evicted those living in encampments at Trinity Bellwoods Park.