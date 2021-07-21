Discover: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) _ Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.7 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Riverwoods, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $5.55 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.68 per share.
The credit card issuer and lender posted revenue of $3.87 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.58 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.87 billion.
Discover shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $125.55, more than doubling in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DFS