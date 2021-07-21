Community Trust Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $23.9 million.

The Pikeville, Kentucky-based bank said it had earnings of $1.34 per share.

The bank holding company for Community Trust Bank posted revenue of $59.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $55.8 million, beating Street forecasts.

Community Trust Bancorp shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTBI

The Associated Press