Bright Scholar: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 21, 2021 at 6:56 pm EDT

FOSHAN, China (AP) _ Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (BEDU) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $26.8 million.

The Foshan, China-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The provider of international education to Chinese students posted revenue of $165.5 million in the period.

Bright Scholar expects full-year revenue in the range of $563.8 million to $579.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.93. A year ago, they were trading at $8.70.

