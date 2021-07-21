Loading articles...

Brandi Carlile inspired by isolation for new record

Last Updated Jul 21, 2021 at 8:12 pm EDT

Brandi Carlile poses on the press line at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The award show airs on March 14 with both live and prerecorded segments. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile’s new blonde locks are an homage to David Bowie, a hint at what her new music will sound like.

The six-time Grammy-winner sports a Bowie-inspired look in the first music video from her upcoming sixth album, “In These Silent Days,” which is coming out on Oct. 1.

In a statement on Wednesday announcing the new record, Carlile said she was inspired to write while being in isolation during the pandemic with bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth.

Carlile, who broke out with her acclaimed 2018 album “By the Way, I Forgive You,” was influenced by Bowie, Freddie Mercury and her two close musical friends, Elton John and Joni Mitchell, on the new record.

Carlile’s new music video, directed by “Friends” actress Courteney Cox, is called “Right On Time.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
CRASH - NB Westney ramp to #WB401 is CLOSED.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:06 PM
Wasn't today just perfect? Temperatures will cool down to about 20° this evening and down to 14° during the overnig…
Latest Weather
Read more