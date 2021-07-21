Loading articles...

Baker Hughes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 21, 2021 at 7:12 am EDT

HOUSTON (AP) _ Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $68 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $5.14 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.93 billion.

Baker Hughes shares have decreased roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKR

The Associated Press

