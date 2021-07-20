UBS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) _ UBS AG (UBS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.01 billion.

The bank, based in Zurich, said it had earnings of 55 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $9.38 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.9 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

UBS shares have risen roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBS

The Associated Press