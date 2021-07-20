Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Travel stocks roar back a day after virus-fueled sell-off
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 20, 2021 1:41 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 20, 2021 at 1:42 pm EDT
Travel stocks bounced back Tuesday, a day after jitters over rising coronavirus cases caused a broad market slump that hit airlines, cruise lines and hotels especially hard.
In midday trading, shares of American Airlines were up 6%, while Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines all gained at least 4%.
Cruise lines were steaming ahead too. Carnival Corp., Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean all climbed between 5% and 7%.
Investors were waiting to see United’s second-quarter financial results, which were scheduled to be posted after the close of trading on Wall Street. Analysts expect the Chicago-based airline to lose $4.01 per share excluding federal pandemic relief and other special items.
Travel stocks took a beating and broad market indexes dropped Monday, as investors fretted whether the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 could cause the travel recovery to stall.
More than 2 million people a day are boarding flights in the U.S., up 50% from May 1, according to government figures.