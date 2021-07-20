Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto to produce renewable natural gas from green bin organic waste
by News Staff
Posted Jul 20, 2021 3:02 pm EDT
As per the strategy that was approved by City Council last year, the RNG produced will be blended with the natural gas that the City buys to create a low-carbon fuel blend that will be used across the organization to power vehicles and heat City-owned facilities, allowing for a reduction in GHG emissions Citywide. Nareeta Martin
Toronto’s raccoon population has some serious competition for what’s inside the City’s green bins.
Toronto officials have teamed up with Enbridge to start producing renewable gas from organic waste that’s collected curbside.
Mayor John Tory says production will take place at the Dufferin transfer station in North York.
“This project will play an important role in helping us reach our TransformTO goal of becoming net-zero by 2050 or sooner,” the mayor said.
“Each bit of gas that we’re able to produce and put back into the system will allow us to offset some greenhouse gas emissions that are contributing to the climate change that we’re all trying to fight.”
The Dufferin facility processes about 55,000 tonnes of organics a year.
The City is also planning to upgrade the Disco Waste Transfer Station so that it can be part of the renewable gas effort by the end of 2023.
“Climate action remains a top priority for Toronto, with climate change and resilience identified as one of the focuses of the City’s COVID-19 recovery and rebuild work,” added Tory.