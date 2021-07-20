Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA on Tuesday.

The national weather agency says dangerous thunderstorms with damaging winds up to 90 kilometres an hour and large, nickel-sized hail may be possible in the afternoon and evening.

It cautions that strong wind gusts can damage buildings and down trees or blow large vehicles off the road and that thunderstorms have the potential to produce tornadoes.

Last week, a catastrophic tornado hit Barrie, injuring at least eight people and causing widespread damage to about 25 structures.

Residents within the watch area are asked to take the necessary precautions and remember “when thunder roars, go indoors!”