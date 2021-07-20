Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA
by News Staff
Posted Jul 20, 2021 2:02 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 20, 2021 at 2:45 pm EDT
Dark clouds are seen above the Toronto skyline on July 26, 2018. CITYNEWS/Roger Petersen
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA on Tuesday.
The national weather agency says dangerous thunderstorms with damaging winds up to 90 kilometres an hour and large, nickel-sized hail may be possible in the afternoon and evening.
It cautions that strong wind gusts can damage buildings and down trees or blow large vehicles off the road and that thunderstorms have the potential to produce tornadoes.
Last week,
, injuring at least eight people and causing widespread damage to about 25 structures. a catastrophic tornado hit Barrie
Residents within the watch area are asked to take the necessary precautions and remember “when thunder roars, go indoors!”
