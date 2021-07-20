SmarFinancial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.8 million.

The bank, based in Knoxville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 60 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $35 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.4 million.

SmarFinancial shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $23.96, a rise of 70% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMBK

The Associated Press