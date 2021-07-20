Signature Bank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Signature Bank (SBNY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $214.5 million.

The New York-based bank said it had earnings of $3.57 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.13 per share.

The commercial bank posted revenue of $560.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $480.6 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $467 million.

Signature Bank shares have increased 68% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

