Signature Bank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 20, 2021 at 5:26 am EDT

NEW YORK (AP) _ Signature Bank (SBNY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $214.5 million.

The New York-based bank said it had earnings of $3.57 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.13 per share.

The commercial bank posted revenue of $560.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $480.6 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $467 million.

Signature Bank shares have increased 68% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBNY

The Associated Press

