Reliant Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Reliant Bancorp Inc. (RBNC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $13 million.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 78 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $43.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.9 million, also topping Street forecasts.

Reliant Bancorp shares have increased 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $27.73, a rise of 95% in the last 12 months.

