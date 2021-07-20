Loading articles...

Police seeking spouse of slain woman, 32, found in Montreal apartment

Last Updated Jul 20, 2021 at 10:12 am EDT

The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police say they are looking for the spouse of a woman found dead Monday in an apartment in the city’s Parc-Extension district.

A spokeswoman says the suspect is a 30-year-old male.

Police say they responded to a 911 call just before 5 p.m.

On their arrival, they found the 32-year-old victim, who was declared dead at the scene.

Police at the apartment also found a child, whom they did not identify.

The circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear today, and the investigation continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2021.

The Canadian Press

