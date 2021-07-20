Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police seeking spouse of slain woman, 32, found in Montreal apartment
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 20, 2021 10:09 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 20, 2021 at 10:12 am EDT
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Montreal police say they are looking for the spouse of a woman found dead Monday in an apartment in the city’s Parc-Extension district.
A spokeswoman says the suspect is a 30-year-old male.
Police say they responded to a 911 call just before 5 p.m.
On their arrival, they found the 32-year-old victim, who was declared dead at the scene.
Police at the apartment also found a child, whom they did not identify.
The circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear today, and the investigation continues.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2021.
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}