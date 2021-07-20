Pinnacle Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $131.8 million.
The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of $1.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.68 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.
The regional bank operator posted revenue of $357.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $331.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $314.1 million.
Pinnacle Financial shares have increased 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $87.29, more than doubling in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNFP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNFP