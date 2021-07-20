Loading articles...

Pinnacle Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 20, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $131.8 million.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of $1.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.68 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The regional bank operator posted revenue of $357.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $331.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $314.1 million.

Pinnacle Financial shares have increased 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $87.29, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

