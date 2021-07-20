Peoples Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) _ Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $10.1 million.

The bank, based in Marietta, Ohio, said it had earnings of 51 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The financial services and products company posted revenue of $58.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $55.8 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.9 million.

Peoples Bancorp shares have increased 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEBO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEBO

The Associated Press