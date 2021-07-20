Loading articles...

Pacasmayo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 20, 2021 at 5:12 am EDT

LIMA, Peru (AP) _ Cementos Pacasmayo SAA (CPAC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $7.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lima, Peru-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.

The cement provider posted revenue of $116.4 million in the period.

Pacasmayo shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPAC

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:08 AM
#CityStreets: Police Investigations ISLINGTON - Closed MONOGRAM PL to ST ANDREWS BLVD Eastbound DIXON - East of…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:19 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Heads up for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. It will become less humid tonight but…
Latest Weather
Read more