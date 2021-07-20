Loading articles...

Omnicom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 20, 2021 at 6:56 am EDT

NEW YORK (AP) _ Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $348.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.60. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.46 per share.

The advertising company posted revenue of $3.57 billion in the period.

Omnicom shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 13%. The stock has risen 37% in the last 12 months.

