Navajo Nation: 17 new COVID cases, no deaths 3rd day in row
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 20, 2021 7:58 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 20, 2021 at 8:12 pm EDT
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the third consecutive day.
The latest numbers brought the total number of coronavirus-related cases on the vast reservation to 31,218 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
The number of known deaths remained at 1,366.
The Navajo Nation recently relaxed restrictions to allow visitors to travel on the reservation and visit popular attractions like Canyon de Chelly and Monument Valley.
The reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometres) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
While cases are down, Navajo leaders are urging residents to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated.
“We have a large majority of residents here on the Navajo Nation who are fully vaccinated, but we still have a percentage who are not,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement Tuesday. “Our most effective weapons against the virus are the vaccines and our masks.”