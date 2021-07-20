Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man walks into downtown hospital with gunshot wounds, shooting location unknown
by News staff
Posted Jul 20, 2021 11:34 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 21, 2021 at 12:00 am EDT
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto police are looking for the location of a shooting after a man walked into a downtown hospital with gunshot wounds.
The man walked into the hospital just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
His injuries are considered serious, but non-life-threatening.
The location of the shooting is unknown and police are currently investigating.
Toronto police also reported that a shooting occurred in the area of Ardwick Boulevard and Finch Avenue on Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m.
The victim in that shooting made his own way to hospital and suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not said whether the two incidents are connected at this point.
