Man walks into downtown hospital with gunshot wounds, shooting location unknown

Toronto police are looking for the location of a shooting after a man walked into a downtown hospital with gunshot wounds.

The man walked into the hospital just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

His injuries are considered serious, but non-life-threatening.

The location of the shooting is unknown and police are currently investigating.

WOUNDING:

Downtown Hospital

* 10:47 pm *

– Man has walked into hospital

– Suffering from gunshot wounds

– Injuries serious but not life threatening

– Unknown where this occurred

– Investigating#GO1367125

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 21, 2021

Toronto police also reported that a shooting occurred in the area of Ardwick Boulevard and Finch Avenue on Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m.

The victim in that shooting made his own way to hospital and suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said whether the two incidents are connected at this point.