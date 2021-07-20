Loading articles...

Man walks into downtown hospital with gunshot wounds, shooting location unknown

Last Updated Jul 21, 2021 at 12:00 am EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are looking for the location of a shooting after a man walked into a downtown hospital with gunshot wounds.

The man walked into the hospital just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

His injuries are considered serious, but non-life-threatening.

The location of the shooting is unknown and police are currently investigating.

Toronto police also reported that a shooting occurred in the area of Ardwick Boulevard and Finch Avenue on Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m.

The victim in that shooting made his own way to hospital and suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said whether the two incidents are connected at this point.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:19 PM
SB Liverpool ramp to #WB401 is OPEN
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:14 PM
Cold front this afternoon has kicked out the heat, humidity and smoke. A "nice" Wednesday on tap
Latest Weather
Read more