Grains mostly higher, livestock higher.

Last Updated Jul 20, 2021 at 11:12 am EDT

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 5.50 cents at $7.0725 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 12 cents at $5.7125 a bushel; Sep. oats gained 16 cents at $4.44 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was off .50 cent at $14.4475 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose .52 cent at $1.1002 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.83 cents at $1.5640 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .47 cent at $1.0507 a pound.

The Associated Press

