Federal judge blocks Arkansas law banning most abortions

Last Updated Jul 20, 2021 at 7:12 pm EDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked an Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions in the state while she hears a challenge to its constitutionality.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker issued a preliminary injunction preventing enforcement of the law, which was set to take effect on July 28. The measure passed by the majority-Republican Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The ban allows the procedure to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency and does not provide exceptions for those impregnated in an act of rape or incest.

The Associated Press

