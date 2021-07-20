Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Milwaukee Bucks beat Phoenix Suns to win NBA championship

Last Updated Jul 20, 2021 at 11:56 pm EDT

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions.

Milwaukee beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday to take the best-of-seven NBA Finals in six games.

It is Milwaukee’s first NBA championship since 1971. 

Phoenix won the first two games of the series before the Bucks took four straight to capture the Larry O’Brien Trophy. 

The Canadian Press

