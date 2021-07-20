Coyotes have taken over Stanley Park and it doesn’t stop there

In today’s Big Story podcast, the public is currently being told to venture into the crown jewel of Vancouver’s park system “at their own risk” as dozens of people, including a two-year-old child, have been attacked by wild coyotes this year. And Stanley Park is not the only green space in Canada dealing with the newly-aggressive animals attacking human visitors.

Something seems to have shifted in the way coyotes and humans are usually able to coexist in places like this, but what? How should cities deal with these animals? Are their options besides extermination? If given enough time, will the coyotes’ behaviour revert to form? And what will become of these parks if it doesn’t?

GUEST: Colleen Cassady St. Clair, Professor, Biological Sciences, University of Alberta

