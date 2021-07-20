Loading articles...

Court of Appeal rules Mountie to be jailed for police chase before fatal shooting

Last Updated Jul 20, 2021 at 11:26 am EDT

WINNIPEG — A former Mountie will be going to jail after Crown prosecutors appealed a sentence for his actions during a police chase that ended with the shooting death of a man in northern Manitoba.

Abram Letkeman now faces 36 months in jail, which has been reduced by six months for community service.

He had been sentenced to no jail time last year for criminal negligence causing bodily harm for his driving before the 2015 death of Steven Campbell outside Thompson.

The trial heard that Letkeman chased a suspected impaired driver and hit the Jeep with his police cruiser to stop it.

He didn’t call for backup, walked in front of the Jeep and fired his gun as the vehicle moved toward him.

The former constable was found guilty of the driving offences, but acquitted of manslaughter and other shooting-related charges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

