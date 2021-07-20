Canada's government expects foreign states' wariness of mix-and-max vaccination to 'evolve'

OTTAWA – Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc is sounding a note of hope that Canadians who mixed and matched vaccines will not have a problem crossing borders in the months ahead.

While Canadian health authorities say recipients of a Moderna dose should not hesitate to have Pfizer-BioNTech as their second jab – or vice versa – the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has so far been reluctant to sanction the practice, saying it should only be done in “exceptional situations.”

The different view raises questions about how easily Canadians who are mixed and matched will be able to cross into the United States once it opens its land borders to its northern neighbour.

The World Health Organization (WHO) caused a stir a few weeks ago after they advised individuals against deciding for themselves to vaccine brand shop and in some cases, get booster shots on their own.

The WHO’s chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan later clarified in a tweet that people shouldn’t make those decisions outside of public health regulations.

This forced Ontario’s top health officials to reassure partially and fully vaccinated residents that mixing vaccines is safe and effective.

Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s (NACI) initial recommendation to mix doses was based on several clinical studies from the United Kingdom, Spain and Germany that showed strong immune responses.

“[The] mixing of mRNA vaccines, as well as AstraZeneca and mRNA, is safe and effective and enables people to get their second doses sooner,” said Yaffe on July 13.

Meanwhile, many European countries do not recognize the AstraZeneca vaccine made at the Serum Institute of India, known by the brand name Covishield, meaning Canadians who received it could find themselves barred from entry.

LeBlanc says he believes data sharing and conversations between health authorities around the world will lead to an “evolution” and “adjustment” of the more conservative approach of some countries’ regulatory bodies.

As of August 9, fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada without quarantining so long as they provide proof of vaccination and the results of a negative COVID-19 test no more than three days old, before departure.

The federal government announced Monday that all other fully vaccinated international travellers will be allowed to enter Canada starting September 7, on the condition the country’s COVID-19 case counts remain low and vaccination rates keep trending in a positive direction.