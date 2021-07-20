Cambridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $13.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of $1.98 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $44.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Cambridge shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 52% in the last 12 months.

