Bank First Corporation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 20, 2021 at 7:12 pm EDT

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) _ Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $11.5 million.

The bank, based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of $1.50 per share.

The company posted revenue of $30.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.4 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Bank First Corporation shares have climbed 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $69.04, an increase of 11% in the last 12 months.

