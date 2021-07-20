Badger Meter: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $14 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 48 cents.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $122.9 million in the period.

Badger Meter shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 51% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

