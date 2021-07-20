Loading articles...

Badger Meter: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 20, 2021 at 8:42 am EDT

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $14 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 48 cents.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $122.9 million in the period.

Badger Meter shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 51% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMI

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
#WB401 / Trafalgar - middle lane blocked due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:44 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Here’s more info on the Air Quality Health Index. The higher the number, the greater the health risk. Number on this map…
Latest Weather
Read more