Auburn National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 20, 2021 at 8:12 am EDT

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) _ Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.3 million.

The bank, based in Auburn, Alabama, said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $7.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.1 million, topping Street forecasts.

Auburn National shares have declined 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUBN

