2 arrested as City begins dismantling Alexandra Park homeless encampment

Toronto police say two people have been arrested as the City moved in Tuesday to start evicting those living at a homeless encampment at Alexandra Park.

Police said one person was arrested for trespassing while another person was arrested for public intoxication, adding that “details will be released at the end of the day.”

“Throughout the day, when requested to do so by City of Toronto staff, officers will respond with the least amount of force necessary,” police said in a tweet.

Police and security are at the park, located in the area of Dundas and Bathurst streets, as the City enforces trespass notices that were issued on June 12.

“The Toronto Police Service will be present to ensure the safety of encampment occupants, City workers and the public,” the City said in a release.

Up to 35 homeless people living at the park are being offered safe, indoor space with access to meals, showers, physical and mental health supports, and a housing worker.

Those living at the park will be allowed to take two bags of belongings to take with them. All other belongings will be collected and stored for up to 30 days to be picked up at a later date.

There are more than 60 structures at the park.

The City said the park will be closed Tuesday to allow staff to speak with those living at the encampment. Crews will also begin removing debris and restoring the grounds.

Toronto police, City of Toronto crews, and security staff at Alexandra Park as the City dismantles a homeless encampment on July 20, 2021. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

Emergency crews have responded to 146 service calls to Alexandra Park so far this year.

Encampments have popped up throughout the pandemic as more shelter-users take to the streets instead.

The high risk of fires at encampments across the city has been an increasing concern. One person died after a fire broke out at an encampment near Adelaide and Parliament streets in February. Since 2010, seven people died after fires broke out at various sites.

City officials said there have been 130 fire events in encampments so far this year, including two in the past week. Last year, firefighters responded to 253 fires in encampments.

In June, three people were charged after confrontations between police and protesters as City crews evicted those living in encampments at Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Back in May, a violent confrontation erupted as the City dismantled a homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium near King Street West and Dufferin Street. Three police officers suffered minor injuries, and one man was charged with assaulting an officer.

The City is in the midst of a massive program to move as many people as it can out of congregate living situations such as shelters into hotel rooms and apartments.