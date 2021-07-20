Loading articles...

1st person of color named as Houston Chronicle editor

Last Updated Jul 20, 2021 at 5:26 pm EDT

HOUSTON (AP) — Maria Douglas Reeve has been promoted to editor of the Houston Chronicle after serving as managing editor of the daily for about 20 months, owner Hearst Corp. announced Tuesday.

She succeeds Steve Riley, who announced his retirement in March.

Reeve came to the Chronicle in November 2019 after serving in various news management roles with the Star-Tribune in Minneapolis. The Charleston, South Carolina, native previously worked for the Star-Tribune’s Twin Cities rival, the St. Paul Pioneer Press, after beginning her journalism career as a reporter at The Bradenton Herald in Florida.

She has served as a Pulitzer Prize juror and has been active in the National Association of Black Journalists. She becomes the first person of color named as editor of the 120-year-old daily.

The Associated Press

