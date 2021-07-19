Tractor Supply: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Loading articles...

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $370 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $3.19.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.94 per share.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers posted revenue of $3.6 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.49 billion.

Tractor Supply expects full-year earnings to be $7.70 to $8 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.1 billion to $12.3 billion.

Tractor Supply shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 15%. The stock has risen 34% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSCO

The Associated Press

