Steel Dynamics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) _ Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $702.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $3.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.40 per share.

The steel producer and metals recycler posted revenue of $4.47 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.14 billion.

Steel Dynamics shares have climbed 57% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $57.89, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

The Associated Press