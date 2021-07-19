Loading articles...

Security officials: Roadside bomb kills 8 in Baghdad

Last Updated Jul 19, 2021 at 12:42 pm EDT

BAGHDAD (AP) — Eight people were killed in a roadside bomb attack that targeted a Baghdad suburb on Monday, two Iraqi security officials said.

Over a dozen people were also wounded in the attack in a busy market of Sadr City, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Qassim Abdul-zahra, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
EB Gardiner east of Dufferin - right lane blocked with a stalled vehicle. #EBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 11 minutes ago
Hazy skies on satellite
Latest Weather
Read more