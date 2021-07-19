Loading articles...

Russia reports successful test launch of hypersonic missile

Last Updated Jul 19, 2021 at 5:44 am EDT

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military reported another successful test launch of a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile on Monday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the missile was launched from an Admiral Groshkov frigate located in the White Sea, in the north of Russia.

The ministry said the missile successfully hit a target more than 350 kilometers (217 miles) away on the coast of the Barents Sea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Zircon missile would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).

An earlier test launch took place in October, on Putin’s birthday. Russia’s leader hailed it as a “big event” for the country.

“Equipping our armed forces — the army and the navy — with the latest, truly unparalleled weapon systems will certainly ensure the defense capability of our country in the long term,” Putin said at the time.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
UPDATE: The EB Gardiner ramp to Jarvis has REOPENED. Still waiting for the all clear on the EB Lake Shore from Yong…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:17 AM
Good Monday morning! Hot, hazy, humid and rather smoky again today for #Toronto GTA. Your full forecast on 680 NEWS…
Latest Weather
Read more