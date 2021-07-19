Pedestrian has life-threatening injuries following 'deliberate' Port Lands hit-and-run, police say

A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries following what investigators allege was a deliberate hit-and-run in the Port Lands Monday night.

Police said they were called at around 9:08 p.m. to the Polson and Cherry Streets area for a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a truck.

When officers arrived, the victim had no vital signs, police said.

The driver of the truck that police allege was involved in the collision had already fled the scene when emergency services had arrived.

Investigators said they believe the collision stems from an earlier dispute but did not provide any more details.

Police are searching for a truck they described as having a matte military green wrap.

The suspected driver is described by police as being male, around five-foot-ten-inches tall, in his late 20s, and was wearing a white shirt and black pants.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.