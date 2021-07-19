Ontario reports fewer than 150 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Ontario is reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Monday.

It is the third day in the last two weeks that the province has reported no new deaths.

The test positivity rate is 1.0 per cent, up slightly from 0.9 per cent one week ago.

There were 11,567 tests completed in the last 24-hour period.

Locally, there are 18 new cases in Toronto, 17 in Peel Region, 16 in the Region of Waterloo, 14 in Hamilton, 10 in Grey Bruce and 10 in Middlesex-London.

There were another 153 resolved cases, dropping the active case count by 23.

The rolling seven-day average is up slightly to 155 cases.

The province reported 177 cases and 6 deaths on Sunday.

There are now 151 people in the ICU with COVID-19 complications and 94 ICU patients on a ventilator.

There were 91,320 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the last 24-hour period.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, 18,205,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the province – 79.5 per cent of Ontario residents 12 and older have received at least one dose while 61.3 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

The province entered Step 3 on Friday at 12:01 a.m. allowing for indoor dining, gyms and movie theatres to reopen, among other businesses.

There is no capacity or table limits but social distancing rules will remain in place and masks will remain mandatory.

Indoor social gatherings and organized public events are limited to 25 people. If the new maximum capacity is lower than 25 people, indoor gatherings are limited to that number.

All indoor spaces are allowed to operate at a 50 per cent capacity.

In line with Step 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan, Toronto is reopening several recreational amenities on Monday.

Indoor recreational amenities like fitness centres, weight rooms and walking tracks are permitted to open. Indoor fitness classes will resume next Monday.

The federal government is expecting to receive about 7.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, as it adjusts its distribution strategy amid waning vaccination rates and substantial supply.

The new deliveries will include about 3.1 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and four million doses of Moderna.

Canada’s vaccination rate remains among the highest in the world, but is starting to slow as the pool of people still looking for a first or second dose shrinks.

As of Friday, almost 79 per cent of eligible Canadians had received at least one dose of a vaccine and more than 50 per cent were fully vaccinated.