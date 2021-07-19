Loading articles...

Official: Haiti's interim prime minister to step down

Last Updated Jul 19, 2021 at 10:30 am EDT

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti’s elections minister said Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry — whom Moise had designated to replace Joseph a day before he was killed, will lead the country.

The Associated Press

