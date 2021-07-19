Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 dead, child injured after crash on WB 401 ramp to Newcastle ONRoute
by News staff
Posted Jul 19, 2021 7:55 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 19, 2021 at 8:05 am EDT
Two adults are dead and a child has been air lifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a crash on the westbound Highway 401 ramp to the Newcastle ONRoute, the OPP says.
Police say it happened just before 7 a.m. when a vehicle crashed into the back of a transport truck that was parked on the right shoulder.
The two adults were in the front seat, and the child was in the backseat.
The westbound 401 ramp the Newcastle ONRoute is closed.
An investigation is ongoing.
Fatal collision: #Hwy401 wb ramp into Clarington ONroute center. Passenger vehicle collided into the rear of a parked transport truck on the right shoulder. Two adults deceased at the scene, child airlifted to hospital. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/kxv73HsX7w