2 dead, child injured after crash on WB 401 ramp to Newcastle ONRoute

Last Updated Jul 19, 2021 at 8:05 am EDT

Ornge Air Ambulance
Two adults are dead and a child has been air lifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a crash on the westbound Highway 401 ramp to the Newcastle ONRoute, the OPP says.

Police say it happened just before 7 a.m. when a vehicle crashed into the back of a transport truck that was parked on the right shoulder.

The two adults were in the front seat, and the child was in the backseat.

The westbound 401 ramp the Newcastle ONRoute is closed.

An investigation is ongoing.

