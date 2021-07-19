Loading articles...

Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

Last Updated Jul 19, 2021 at 8:42 pm EDT

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported six new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.

The latest numbers brought the total number of coronavirus-related cases on the vast reservation to 31,201 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The number of known deaths remained at 1,366 for the second consecutive day.

The Navajo Nation recently relaxed restrictions to allow visitors to travel on the reservation and visit popular attractions like Canyon de Chelly and Monument Valley.

The reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometres) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

While cases are down, Navajo leaders are urging residents to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated.

The Associated Press

