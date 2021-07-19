MUST-WATCH: Looney Tunes, aliens, and killers in the Top 10!

It’s been over 20 years since we’ve seen a much-demanded team up between the NBA and Looney Tunes, but they’re back both on the small screen and the big screen! But will the latest John Wick-inspired action film on Netflix take that top spot, or could it go the sequel of one of the most beloved horror films in the last decade? You’ll have to keep reading to see what tops the list!

Never Have I Ever (Season 2)



Streaming platform: Netflix

Fans of this coming-of-age comedy have a new season to sink their teeth into!

Never Have I Ever stars Mississauga local Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as 15 year old Devi, an awkward teenager trying to navigate the complicated life of a high school student living near Los Angeles. Ramakrishnan, the daughter of Tamil refugees from the Sri Lankan civil war, beat out 15,000 other candidates for the role in this show created by Mindy Kaling (from the Mindy Project) and Lang Fisher (who wrote for 30 Rock and Brooklyn Nine-Nine). This new season sees Devi ponder the age old question; should she date the pretty boy Paxton (played by Darren Barnet of American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rule) or her smart, rich former nemesis Ben (played by Jaren Lewison of Tag)? Perhaps she’ll date both!

You can watch all episodes of this show on Netflix now!

Gunpowder Milkshake



Streaming platform: Netflix

Perhaps you prefer some action instead?

Gunpowder Milkshake is an intense action film about contract killings from Israeli director Navot Papushado (who co-directed Big Bad Wolves with Aharon Keshales). This film stars 5 women as incredibly competent hitmen, including Karen Gillan (from Doctor Who and the Guardians of the Galaxy movies), Lena Headey (from Game of Thrones and Dredd), Michelle Yeoh (from Star Trek: Discovery and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), Angela Bassett (from Black Panther and What’s Love Go to Do with It) and Carla Gugino (from the Spy Kids movies and Sucker Punch). Gillan plays a young hitman who betrays her boss (Paul Giamatti, from Billions and Private Life) by saving the life of a young child. Now, she’s gotta go on the run, teaming up with the other main characters to stay alive.

This film is available to stream on Netflix now!

A Quiet Place Part II



Streaming platform: VOD/Theatres

If you’re looking for scary action, here’s the film for you!

A Quiet Place Part II works as both a sequel and a prequel to the first film. Featuring flashbacks to the beginning of the end of the world, director and star of the first film John Krasinki (from Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) returns. In terms of the sequel aspect, we see Emily Blunt (from Sicario, and also the real life wife of John Krasinki) continuing to survive with her children played by Millicent Simmonds (from Wonderstruck) and Noah Jupe (from Honey Boy). They encounter one survivor (played by Cillian Murphy from Inception) who was a former friend of Krasinki’s, and together they team up to survive this alien apocalypse. With intense sound design similar to the first one, this film is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat!

You can check this out on your VOD service of choice now. Alternatively, it’s also on Amazon Prime Video, or if you’re willing, you can watch it in theatres!

The Aliens



Streaming platform: CBC Gem

Maybe you want to watch something with aliens, but you’re leaning more towards comedy?

The Aliens is a show from British channel E4 that stars Michael Socha (from This is England and Chernobyl), Michaela Coel (from Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You) and Michael Smiley (from the Lobster and the World’s End, who also appears in Gunpowder Milkshake). Socha plays a border guard in a modern Britain that saw aliens crash land in the Irish Sea 40 years ago. He’s prejudiced towards the aliens, who are treated as a lower class in this society. But this all changes when he meets Coel’s character, who is an alien. She tells him that he’s half-alien, and he becomes involved with an alien liberation movement, all while trying to stay alive in the city’s criminal underworld. This show draws frequent comparisons to modern refugee crises around the world. While it can entertain, it can inform as well.

You can watch this show on CBC Gem now!

Space Jam: A New Legacy



Streaming platform: VOD/Theatres

Lastly, the sequel to one of the 90s most beloved kids movies!

Space Jam: A New Legacy sees the return of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck (who’s voiced by Eric Bauza, a Canadian animation artist from Scarborough), and the Tasmanian Devil with the rest of the Looney Tunes teaming up with a basketball legend! But instead of Michael Jordan, this time it’s LeBron James (who on top of being an acclaimed basketball player, played himself in Trainwreck). Unlike the first film where Jordan has to team up with the Looney Tunes to save them from intergalactic slavery, James has to team up with the Looney Tunes (who are hiding in worlds based on various Warner Bros. intellectual properties) to save his son from the clutches of Warner Bros. artificial intelligence Al-G Rhythm (played by Don Cheadle of Boogie Nights and Hotel Rwanda). Also starring Sonequa Martin-Green from Star Trek Discovery, Zendaya from Euphoria, and a variety of cameos, this film is sure to keep your kids entertained! And who knows, maybe they’ll wanna learn about Casablanca after this?

This film is available on your VOD service of choice now, but you can also watch it in theatres if you so desire!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. National Indigenous History Month Collection – CBC Gem

9. Gossip Girl – Crave

8. The Aliens – CBC Gem

7. The Sparks Brothers – VOD

6. Never Have I Ever (Season 2) – Netflix

5. I Think You Should Leave (Season 2) – Netflix

4. Gunpowder Milkshake – Netflix

3. Black Widow – Disney+

2. A Quiet Place Part II – VOD/Theatres

1. Space Jam: A New Legacy – VOD/Theatres