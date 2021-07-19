Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,726.45, down 259.09 points.)

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down $1.11, or 2.25 per cent, to $48.23 on 14.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down $1.09 cents, or 4.12 per cent, to $25.38 on 12 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down 7 cents, or 4.86 per cent, to $1.37 on 11.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 44 cents, or 1.84 per cent, to $23.54 on 11 million shares.

The Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Financials. Down $2, or 1.56 per cent, to $125.54 on 10.5 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 36 cents, or 3.52 per cent, to $9.86 on 9.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. (TSX:BIP.UN). Down 15 cents to $68.90. Prominent shareholder advisory firm ISS is recommending Inter Pipeline investors reject the company’s proposed sale to Pembina Pipeline Corp in favour of a hostile takeover bid by Brookfield Infrastructure LLP. Brookfield raised its offer for Calgary-based Inter Pipeline last week. The Toronto-based company is now offering $20 in cash or 0.25 of a Brookfield Infrastructure share for each Inter Pipeline share. The deal is valued at $16 billion, including debt. Toronto-based Brookfield Infrastructure is Inter Pipeline’s largest shareholder with a 9.75 per cent stake. It launched its bid for Inter Pipeline in February. Inter Pipeline has resisted the bid, instead signing a friendly all-stock deal to be bought by Pembina Pipeline Corp. That deal would see shareholders receive half a Pembina share for each Inter Pipeline share they hold.

BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO). Down 83 cents to $96.92. BRP Inc. is preparing to resume production of side-by-side vehicles following a weekend fire in the storage yard of its Juarez 2 facility in Mexico. The Quebec-based recreational products company says a fire Saturday in the facility’s storage yard destroyed some units representing about six days of production. All employees on site were evacuated and there are no reported injuries or damage to the facility. BRP says it expects to receive clearance from authorities mid-week. Chief executive Jose Boisjoli says he doesn’t anticipate any material impact on its business from the disruption.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2021

The Canadian Press