Man in life-threatening condition after falling from mall escalator, police say

A man is in life-threatening condition after he fell from a mall escalator Monday afternoon, police say.

Police say they were called at around 3:54 p.m. to the 10 Dundas Street Plaza for a report that a man had fallen.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a 25-year-old man to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Investigators have indicated this may have been an industrial accident.

The section of the mall where the incident happened has been closed off for the investigation.