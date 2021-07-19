Latest Minnesota news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LAWMAKER-RESIGNATION CALLS

Lawyer for Minnesota lawmaker denies domestic abuse reports

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The attorney for a Minnesota Democratic state representative facing calls to step down over allegations of domestic violence says the reports are not true and could be part of smear campaign by law enforcement. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and top state Democratic lawmakers are calling on state Rep. John Thompson to resign following reports of domestic violence allegations in his past. KMSP-TV reported Friday that Thompson is accused in four domestic assault cases, spanning a period between 2003 and 2009, including allegations that Thompson punched and choked women, sometimes in the presence of children. Thompson’s attorney, Jordan Kushner, says his client “maintains the allegations are false and he was never found guilty of them in a court.”

AP-US-CONGRESS-VOTING-BILLS

Klobuchar: Infrastructure bill could include voting measures

ATLANTA (AP) — A key senator says congressional Democrats are exploring ways to include financial incentives for states to expand voting access as part of a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure bill. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota who chairs the powerful Senate Rules Committee, said Sunday that the priority continues to be passing the legislation known as the For the People Act, which would usher in minimum voting standards in the U.S. such as automatic and same-day voter registration, early voting and no-excuse absentee voting. But Klobuchar noted that Democrats could also use the process known as reconciliation to advance financial incentives in the infrastructure deal for states to adopt certain reforms.

BOUNDARY WATERS-CLOSURE ORDER

Forest Service expands closure order in Boundary Waters

ELY, Min. (AP) — Superior National Forest officials say they are expanding their closure order for the popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness north of Ely because of the threat of wildfires burning across the Canadian border. The newly expanded order, which took effect Sunday, includes 12 more BWCA entry points and the area around Lac la Croix, in addition to the areas around Crooked and Iron lakes that had previously been included. It now stretches east nearly to Basswood Lake, west nearly to Crane Lake, and south to the Echo Trail.Minnesota Public Radio News reports that wildfires burning unchecked just across the border in Ontario’s Quetico Provincial Park could cross into the BWCA. Forest Service officials say the new order is meant to give campers time to leave the area

POLE SHEDS FIRE

Crews spend 7 hours putting out Wisconsin pole sheds fire

DURAND, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say multiple fire crews spent seven hours Saturday putting out a fire in the northwestern Wisconsin town of Durand. When firefighters arrived around 11 a.m., two of three connected pole sheds were on fire. One of them was already burned to the ground, WEAU-TV reported. Crews were able to save one of the sheds and half of another one. One firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. Durand is located about 80 miles from the Twin Cities.

LAWMAKER-RESIGNATION CALLS

Gov. Walz, top Democrats call for lawmaker’s resignation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and top state Democratic lawmakers are calling on state Rep. John Thompson to resign following reports of domestic violence allegations in his past. The Star Tribune reports the four domestic assault cases included allegations that Thompson punched and choked women, sometimes in the presence of children. Neither Thompson nor his attorney could be reached for comment on Saturday. The first-term Black Democratic lawmaker has been in the spotlight since he was stopped by police while driving July 4. Thompson said he was being profiled by law enforcement.

SHOOTING DEATH

Man shot, killed after dispute in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a man was shot and killed in downtown Minneapolis after a dispute erupted into gunfire. Minneapolis police responded to the reported shooting early Saturday morning near 6th Street N. and Hennepin Avenue at about 3 a.m., spokesman John Elder said. Officers found a man, “believed to be in his 20s,” who had suffered a gunshot wound and was not breathing. Officer started CPR and tended to the wound until paramedics arrived and transported the man to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died. Police identified a 30-year-old suspect at the scene, arrested him and recovered a firearm.

HOUSE FIRE-DEATH

Man dies of injuries suffered in Minneapolis house fire

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 71-year-old man who was critically injured in a Minneapolis house fire earlier this month has died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Friday identified him as Howard Leroy Anderson, Jr. Fire crews responded to the house fire in the 5000 block of 14th Avenue S. just after 10 p.m. on July 6 and found the man inside on the first floor, according to the city Fire Department. Firefighters carried him out and paramedics transported him to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died July 10 from his injuries.

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICER TRIAL

Derek Chauvin trial cost Hennepin County nearly $4M

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The weekslong trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin cost Minnesota’s Hennepin County about $3.7 million. Documents released by the county Friday show the sheriff’s office spent about $3.2 million on employee salaries, equipment and security for the courthouse. After salaries, the single largest expense was for added courthouse security, which cost more than $773,000. The sheriff’s office spent $18,000 for a drone to monitor “restricted airspace.” Costs for the Attorney General’s Office and the state courts were not immediately available. Chauvin was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd and was sentenced in April to 22 1/2 years in prison.

