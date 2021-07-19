In-person learning is essential for students: Ontario Science Advisory Table

In-person learning for school children is essential, says Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, and schools should only be closed again due to a catastrophic scenario.

The group, made up of doctors, scientists and experts from a myriad of disciplines has released a report that includes a list of recommendations to the provincial government that it says will ensure a safe environment for all students returning to in-class learning this coming September.

“Stop using school closures or deviation from in-person learning as a tool for pandemic control,” said Dr. Peter Juni, the scientific director of the advisory table. “This was and continues to be associated with considerable harm for the mental health of children and for learning progress, we really need to get back to normal with our schools.”

The detailed report says there is overwhelming evidence that shutting down schools and discontinuing extracurricular activities has a substantial impact on children’s physical and mental health, and that there have been high rates of anxiety and depression observed across children of all ages.

The report also pointed to concerns around nutrition and security and said attending school in-person “promotes play, positive peer relationships, (and) physical activity.” The closures, the report says, have also had a detrimental effect on children with disabilities, and had serious repercussions on the mental health of parents.

“(At-home learning) was very stressful and challenging,” said Marge Krygier, the mother of a seven-year-old girl. “It put a lot of stress on me, my daughter, and my husband. We had to navigate how to work from home and how to make sure she logged into online learning.”

Krygier said that over time, her daughter began to lose interest, affecting the student’s motivation and attitude toward learning.

As for the advisory table’s safety recommendations, Juni said that some measures have already been addressed – such as hand hygiene and environmental cleaning. He said those can easily be fine-tuned and tweaked.

The table says continuing with symptom screening, testing and contact tracing, the use of face coverings, and cohorting is essential, along with vaccinations and students remaining home when sick.

The table of experts’ biggest ask to the government is the technological optimizing and maintaining ventilation.

In a statement in response to the table’s advice, a spokesperson for Education Minister Stephen Lecce wrote, “As part of our plan, and as recommended by Ontario’s Science Table, all students aged 12 and over and education workers are prioritized for double vaccination prior to September and significant investments have been made to improve air ventilation in 100 per cent of schools. We are following the advice of Sick Kids and pediatric experts on our plan — with $550 million in continued air ventilation improvements underway.”

According to the advisory table, Ontario has seen the longest disruption of in-class learning in Canada.

The United Nations says school closures due to COVID-19 are a “generational catastrophe.” Juni said that looking after things now will have an effect on the future. “Our task at hand right now,” Juni said, “Is to keep the case numbers sufficiently low during August so we can really start the school year as normal as possible.”