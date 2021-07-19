Loading articles...

Heartland Express: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 19, 2021 at 9:14 am EDT

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) _ Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $20.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Liberty, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 26 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $154.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $169.3 million.

Heartland Express shares have dropped nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTLD

The Associated Press

