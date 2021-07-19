Loading articles...

2 men shot near Gerrard Street East and Greenwood Avenue, police say

Last Updated Jul 19, 2021 at 11:09 pm EDT

Toronto police investigate after two men were shot in the Gerrard Street East and Highfield Road area on July 19, 2021. (RYAN BELGRAVE/CITYNEWS)

Toronto police say two men have been shot in an east Toronto neighbourhood.

Police said they were called at around 10:30 p.m. Monday to the Gerrard Street East and Highfield Road area, which is just east of Greenwood Avenue, for a report of a shooting.

Two victims were found with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. They have been transported to the hospital, police said.

Investigators said a man was seen running through backyards in the area.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

